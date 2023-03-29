Samsung 980 Pro: 1 TB SSD with heat sink at Media Markt for 99 euros



On the occasion of the Media Markt Easter discount campaign, the Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heat sink is now being sold for only 99 euros. With data rates of up to 7,000 MB/s, the fast PCIe 4.0 memory is not only suitable for gaming PCs, but also for the PlayStation 5 (PS5).





After having already reached a low price in the online shop, the price for the Samsung 980 Pro in the heatsink version has now dropped to just 99 euros. Media Markt is also undercutting Amazon and Co. A great deal, especially in combination with a PS5.



More details on the Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink / cooling body

The Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink is designed as an NVMe M.2 SSD for demanding users and gamers who are looking for high performance and speed. With PCIe 4.0 support, the 980 Pro offers high read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s respectively. The integrated heatsink is a key feature that helps to effectively lower the SSD’s temperature during intensive use, thus increasing its lifespan and performance. This variant is also recommended for the PS5 console.



The SSD also benefits from V-NAND technology and the custom Elpis controller, which provide the basis for strong performance and reliability. In addition, the Samsung 980 Pro SSD supports advanced features such as Dynamic Thermal Guard, Samsung Magician Software and Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) for enhanced data security. This combination of speed, efficiency and cooling makes the Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink an excellent choice for high-end systems, gaming consoles and demanding applications.



