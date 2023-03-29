Google banned one of the most popular Chinese apps

A Google has announced the removal of the Chinese app Pinduoduo from the Play Store virtual store. The app in question is an e-commerce platform and is one of the most popular in the world, with around 900 million users.

Google removed the app and issued the alert regarding Pinduoduo, noting that it is investigating the app’s security protections. In addition to having removed the app, Mountain View technology calls for those who have installed it to uninstall it.

“We have suspended the Play (Store) version of the app due to security concerns while we continue the investigation,” said a spokesperson for the Mountain View technology company.

For its part, Pinduoduo says it is in communication with Google and rejects any speculation that the app is malicious software.

“We are communicating with Google for more information. We were told there were other apps to be removed.”said a spokesperson for Pinduoduo, according to the Mirror. “We firmly reject the speculation and accusation that the Pinduoduo app is malicious from a generic and inconclusive response from Google”.

