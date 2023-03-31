The alarming warning made by the engineer who invented the cell phone: "We are obsessed"

The alarming warning made by the engineer who invented the cell phone: “We are obsessed”

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 31, 2023

The leap in quality mobile phone made cell phones essential devices for everyday life. There is a false belief that whoever does not have a smartphone is cut off from the rest of the world, a statement generated as a result of the addiction that these devices have.

It is true that it is used for work, university or school. However, there is no denying that most people overuse cell phones. Constant checks on social networks like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok, and perhaps hours of chats that interrupt visual and physical rest.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *