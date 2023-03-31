The alarming warning made by the engineer who invented the cell phone: “We are obsessed”

The leap in quality mobile phone made cell phones essential devices for everyday life. There is a false belief that whoever does not have a smartphone is cut off from the rest of the world, a statement generated as a result of the addiction that these devices have.

It is true that it is used for work, university or school. However, there is no denying that most people overuse cell phones. Constant checks on social networks like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok, and perhaps hours of chats that interrupt visual and physical rest.

“There is not much difference between drug addiction and mobile phone addiction,” said Spanish psychologist Marc Masip, in a note published by the BBC.

Marc, who made these statements in 2021, is joined by the inventor of the cell phone: Martin Cooper, an engineer who worked for Motorola in 1973.

The agency AFP He calls it the “Father of the Cell Phone” and says from his California home that the downside to computers is that we could be a little obsessed with them.

“When I see someone crossing the street with their eyes on their phone, I feel terrible. They are not thinking. But after several people are run over, they will understand, ”she said jokingly about the obsession she sees with cell phones.

However, Martin believes that removing the device is not an option. He only recommends that people not depend on the device. In fact, he says that one of his dreams when he invented it was for everyone to have one, a matter that practically came true.

“We knew that one day everyone would have cell phones. We are almost there. There are more mobile subscriptions in the world than people. So that part of our dream came true,” she noted.

Martin Cooper says we’re only just seeing the benefits of cell phones. He says that in one or two more generations these teams will help us in the fight against diseases. I know it sounds exaggerated, but we are going to make it, ”he concluded.