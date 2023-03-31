The First Slam Dunk: the trailer shows all the power of Shohoku

Anime Factory, label of Plaion Pictures, has announced the release of the official poster e of the trailer Italian gave The First Slam Dunk. This is the first film directed by the famous mangaka Takehiko Inoue, creator of the sleeve Original that has won fans all over the world.

Tutta la potenza dello Shohoku in the Italian trailer for The First Slam Dunk

These many people filmed the permission of a cousin to protect the people who will attend in the next room next month. Esso ignite the road with some flashback that revealed and rich of the past of Ryota, the playmaker of the Shohoku squad. Poi, in men che non si diva, ci si retrova nel vivo del match, dove Ryota e il resto della squadra, composta de Hanamichi Sakuragi, Kaede Rukawa, Takenori Akagi e Hisashi Mitsui, stanno por giocare una delle partite più enthusiastic mai viste sul big schermo.

Follow along with the official synossi:

Always, Ryota Miyagi and basketball were one thing. A trasmettergli l’amore per questo sport è stato il fratello maggiore Sota, morto en un incidente en mare when Ryota was anchor piccolo. Ryota è il playmaker dello Shohoku, squadra que si è guadagnata un posto al torneo nazionale como representante della Prefettura di Kanagawa no nostante si un liceo sconosciuto. Ryota è pronto, assieme ai suoi compagni di sempre, ad frontare l’imbattibile Sannoh, il team campione del torneo nationale.

Production and technology of animation

The film is produced by TOEI Animation and directed by Takehiko Inoue, who has voluntarily signed the title in first person to guarantee the original spirit of the opera. The particularity of the film is from the technology of the animation used: a combination of state-of-the-art CGI and hand-design typical of traditional 2D animation. This scelta è stata fatta dallo stesso Inoue to ricreare al meglio the fluidity of the movements in sequence of highly realistic and mozzafiato games, which are in degree of catapulting the spectators all’interno del campo accanto ai protagonististi.

The First Slam Dunk trailer



Il franchise di Slam Dunk è rimasto anora oggi balance in the heart of the public even a distance from ben more vent’anni dal suo débutto, as demonstrated by the great success of the film to the Japanese and Asian box office, and dall’ottenimento of the prestigious recognition of Miglior Film d’Animazione dell’anno ai Japan Academy Film Prize 2023.

The data gave uscita to the cinema di The First Slam Dunk

The film will arrive in the Italian cinema from 11 to 17 maggio in double version, only and exclusive precedent dating from the 10th maggio in which you can see the film in the original language.

L’uscita del film in Italy presents an epochal event for fans of the brand, who will finally be able to admire their great schermo the vision of maestro Inoue. The distribution of the film by Anime Factory, label of Plaion Pictures, showed the importance of the Giapponese animation in the Italian and international cultural scene. Tuttavia, nell’attesa del suo débutto al cinema, vi ricordiamo che suo Amazon Potete trovare disponibili all’acquisto i volumi dell’opera in versione Deluxe editi in Italia da Planet Manga.