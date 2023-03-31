Samsung works on SSDs of the future with 1 petabyte of storage

Samsung has been working on developing SSDs of the future, focused on delivering storage that scales up to 1 petabyte of space. The statement was given this week, during the China Flash Memory Market Summit. In a debate about NAND, it was highlighted that the Korean would need to improve the physical and logical scaling, that is, it would need to shrink the cells to increase the number of layers with this technology.

While the improvement in the physical part would be responsible for reducing the size, the logical part would increase the number of bits stored per cell. However, there are some technical difficulties that need to be overcome, until reaching the size of 1 PB. One is the need to store more voltage states so that more bits can be retained per cell – something that involves both the materials used and temperature management.

To get an idea of ​​the size that 1 PB means, just keep in mind that it is equivalent to 1,024 TB (terabytes) or more than 1 million GB (gigabytes). In practice, you will be able to store about 2.5 years of videos in 4K resolution, according to a study on the site Cobaltiron. Despite being on Samsung’s radar for a while, this project doesn’t seem to be coming soon. At the event, the company stated that all the necessary innovations should be implemented in the next decade. What are your expectations for Samsung’s 1PB SSDs in the future? Tell us!