Sandrine Rousseau facing Jean-Jacques Bourdin live – 10/18

Jean-Jacques Bourdin receives Sandrine Rousseau, economist and former candidate for the environmental primary, in “Bourdin Direct” on BFMTV and RMC, this Monday, October 18, 2021. Since 2001, Jean-Jacques Bourdin has received, every morning, actors from the political world . This face-to-face has become the first radio/TV political meeting in France. BFMTV, the 1st continuous news channel in France, offers you all the news in real time with 18 hours of live broadcasting per day and live broadcasts everywhere in the world where the news requires it. BFMTV is also debates and major news reports. Find BFMTV on channel 15 of TNT and on BFMTV.com.