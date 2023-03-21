Scarlett Camberos will not return to America after months of harassment; the club negotiates his transfer

The present and future of Scarlett Camberos is no longer in America, nor in the Liga MX Femenil. The soccer player suffered harassment for months virtually and even in person, for which she made the decision not to play in Mexico to live in a safe environment.

After weeks of rumors and, above all, absence in Coapa, Scarlett Camberos decided not to return to Mexico. Her position was made known through a statement by America, in which it is also explained that the corresponding authorities did not take the necessary measures to solve the case.

“Given the lack of regulation and despite months of harassment and digital violence, her attacker José Andrés “N” only received house arrest for 36 hours. Scarlett and her relatives have expressed that the regulatory framework in Mexico and the actions of the authorities do not provide sufficient guarantees for their emotional stability. and a life free of violence“, explained the team about Camberos.

Club America statement

Likewise, a last message from Scarlett Camberos herself was added to say goodbye to America. The now former azulcrema player thanked her for the support she received. Nevertheless, stressed that she hopes that no other woman goes through the same situation.

“I am immensely grateful for all the support provided by the club during this difficult situation. Lawyers, protection, advice, among others. But above all, the many expressions of affection and solidarity on the part of the coaching staff, colleagues and fans of Club América Femenil. I sincerely hope that things change in Mexico so that no woman suffers what I had to live“. Scarlett Camberos’s farewell message to America

Club America statement

Scarlett Camberos’ future is in the NWSL

In addition to explaining Scarlett Camberos’s motives and what was done to try to help her, America revealed what will happen to her contract. The player who stood out on the wings and who is now part of the Mexican National Team, will continue to play in the NWSL.

The United States League awaits Scarlett Camberos, while the Coapa club and Angel City negotiate the details of her transfer.

Scarlett Camberos with América Femenil – Photo: Mexsport Agency

The position of the Liga MX Femenil

Just as America published details about the Scarlett Camberos situation, Liga MX Femenil sent a statement with its position. And as expected, she left a lot to be desired..

Beyond the lack of clarity in the protocols to protect the soccer players, the text highlights that the League will remain one of the best in the world and data was released on attendance records and television broadcasts. Immediately, the fans claimed the lack of sensitivity with the subject.

