Fernando Vergara criticizes the decisions of Joan Cruz in his time at Colo Colo

Fernando Vergara was part of one of the most remembered Colo Colo teams. The former soccer player, who was at the Cacique in the 1990s, won a total of five titles with the Popular shirt. For this reason, he is one of the voices to talk about the current situation of the Macul group.

In dialogue with Dale Albo AM, Vergara told different anecdotes from his time at the Eternal Champion, just like the teammates he had in Pedrero like the time he fought Marcelo Espina. Besides, He took advantage of commenting on his opinion regarding different footballers born in the Colocolina quarry.

Fernando Vergara’s criticism of Joan Cruz

Along with talking about Daniel Gutiérrez, Damián Pizarro and Jordhy Thompson, the former attacker had a few minutes to discuss the case of Joan Cruzwho left Colo Colo to reach the Real Oviedo branch of Spanish football.

Vergara was critical of the decisions made by the man born in Pedrero, while he was a footballer for the Eternal Champion. “What happened to Joan Cruz is his sole responsibility. It left pleasant sensations in its beginnings, but It seems to me that he lost his way and that is a totally personal matter”. The 52-year-old coach began by saying.

But that was not all, since the striker who marked an era with Colo Colo was clear in mentioning that the case of Cruz “It has nothing to do with the coach or the institution, he gave away the shirt, I feel like he focused on other things. The typical young kid who loses focus and is unable to get back into the flow to be important in a teamVergara said.

Of course, the former scorer with the Cacique also gave signs of the opposite case with another of the Colocolino cadets as was the case with Luciano Arriagada. “There are cases of leaks of players like Arriagada that they only leave the right to training, which is very little compared to what can be obtained. That is an institutional issue that they will have to analyze.”closed the former player.

Let us remember that although Vergara arrived in 1993left on loan, to later be one of the figures of the establishment between 1995 and 1998. After passing through Spain, He returned to Pedrero to play between 1999 and 2000.