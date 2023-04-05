Real : Ancelotti encense Benzema et Camavinga

Beaten the first leg (0-1), Real Madrid reacted perfectly and defeated FC Barcelona (4-0) this Wednesday in the semi-final return of the King’s Cup. And Merengue coach Carlo Ancelotti did not fail to congratulate his French players, Karim Benzema (35 years old, 31 games and 25 goals in all competitions this season) and Eduardo Camavinga (20 years old, 44 games in all competitions this season).

“He turned on the switch, first claimed the Mister in a press conference, about the striker who scored a hat-trick against the Blaugrana. “Been beneficial. And given his qualities, when he’s physically fit, he makes the difference. He can win another Ballon d’Or because he’s still one of the best strikers in the world.”

Ancelotti then praised Camavinga, a training midfielder but new brilliant in a left-back position: “He is in a great moment. He was very good in his duel with Raphinha. A high-level match, like the others. However, I consider defending him to be just one option.”