Schedule, rules and links to watch the Champions League quarterfinal draw live

The round of 16 of the Champions League are about to come to an end and make way for the last draw of the season to define the quarterfinals. This one will give us the keys towards the final, with ingredients that will give more seasoning to the matches and that we did not find in previous rounds.

UEFA indicates that there will be 3 simultaneous draws and here we explain why. In principle, the draw will throw the keys to the quarterfinals in the Champions League; however, since there will not be another draw later, it will also allow us to see the possible semifinal crosses.

For his part, the third draw works to determine the home team in the finalAll for administrative reasons. Thus, all pending and the path to the title match, which will be played in Istanbul, are covered.

Unlike the group stage and the previous rounds, the path of the teams that continue to fight for the Champions League no longer has so many conditions. There will be no more seeding and now yes, we will be able to see clashes between teams from the same country.

Once we have the crossings defined, lThe Champions League activity will resume on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April with the first leg of the quarterfinals. The return matches are scheduled for the 18th and 19th of the same month.

The teams that advanced to the quarterfinals in the Champions League

for now, yeah we have 6 of the 8 clubs that will participate in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Benfica and Manchester City led a couple of scandalous wins, while series like those of the Milan teams were closer.

Liverpool will seek to come back at the Bernabéu against a Madrid that demonstrated its mystique in the first leg. For his part, Hirving Lozano is the last Mexican who is playing this edition of the Champions League and Napoli has an advantage over Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich

AC Milan

Chelsea

Benfica

Manchester City

Inter

Liverpool o Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt or Napoli

When and how to watch the quarterfinal draw live?

Day Hour Transmission Friday March 17 12:00 local time

5:00 p.m. Central Mexico UEFA.com

tudn and TUDN.com

