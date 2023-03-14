The reactions of Twitter to the Champions League night: Haaland is the protagonist in the networks

Manchester City has passed over Red Bull Leipzig in the game played in England and the main protagonist has been Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has broken another precocity record and has put in one of the best performances ever seen in the Champions League. The win began in a somewhat controversial way, since the first goal came from 11 meters in a very very doubtful play.
Of course, once the can was opened, Haaland left the controversy buried based on goals. Gundogan made the fourth just after the break, the other 5 are the work of the Norwegian before De Bruyne’s kick.
To close the match, Kevin De Bruyne decided to sharpen his aim again for the rest of the season and scored this great goal from the edge of the area. 7-0 and to the quarterfinals.
In the case of Porto-Inter Milan, the game was very close during the 90 minutes. Inter traveled to Portugal with a minimal advantage and in such an even tie that goal is essential. The Italians did their homework in the first leg and defended the result in the second leg.
The highlight for much of the match was watching the Porto fans cheer on their team before the match began.
Some even joked with the rhythm of the game:
The Portuguese fans had to wait until the second half discount to see a clear chance, and in less than a minute three very clear chances came for the locals.
Inter finally resists and will play the quarterfinals.