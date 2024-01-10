Screen Actors Guild announces SAG nominees

Just like at the Golden Globes, Barbie of Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan were once again the main nominees. Each one obtained four mentions, including best cast. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were nominated for their performances in Barbie, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt received nominations for Oppenheimer.
While the nomination snubbed Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor.
Below is the list of nominees in the main categories:
Cine
best cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Best actress
Annette Bening, por Nyad
Lilly Gladstone, por Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, by Maestro
Margot Robbie, Lt Barbie
Emma Stone, by Poor Things
best Actor
Bradley Cooper, by Maestro
Colman Domingo, by Rustin
Paul Giamatti, by The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, por Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, por American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, por Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penlope Cruz, by Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, por American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, por Poor Things
Robert De Niro, by Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., by Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, por Barbie
Best stunt cast
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I
television
Best Drama Cast
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Comedy Cast
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, por The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, bur The Crown
Bella Ramsey, by The Last of Us
Keri Russell, by The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, por Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, por Succession
Billy Crudup, por The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, for Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, por Succession
Peter Pascal, by The Last of Us
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, by Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, por Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Por Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, for Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV
Uzo Aduba, by Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, por Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, by Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, by A Small Light
Ali Wong, Mr Beef
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV
Matt Bomer, by Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, por Fargo
David Oyelowo, by Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, por Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, por Beef
Best stunt cast
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
