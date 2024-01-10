Screen Actors Guild announces SAG nominees

Just like at the Golden Globes, Barbie of Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan were once again the main nominees. Each one obtained four mentions, including best cast. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were nominated for their performances in Barbie, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt received nominations for Oppenheimer.

While the nomination snubbed Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor.

Below is the list of nominees in the main categories:

Cine

best cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best actress

Annette Bening, por Nyad

Lilly Gladstone, por Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, by Maestro

Margot Robbie, Lt Barbie

Emma Stone, by Poor Things

best Actor

Bradley Cooper, by Maestro

Colman Domingo, by Rustin

Paul Giamatti, by The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, por Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, por American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, por Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penlope Cruz, by Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, por American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, por Poor Things

Robert De Niro, by Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., by Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, por Barbie

Best stunt cast

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I

television

Best Drama Cast

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Comedy Cast

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, por The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, bur The Crown

Bella Ramsey, by The Last of Us

Keri Russell, by The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, por Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, por Succession

Billy Crudup, por The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, for Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, por Succession

Peter Pascal, by The Last of Us

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, by Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, por Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Por Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, for Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

Uzo Aduba, by Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, por Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, by Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, by A Small Light

Ali Wong, Mr Beef

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

Matt Bomer, by Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, por Fargo

David Oyelowo, by Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, por Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, por Beef

Best stunt cast

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

