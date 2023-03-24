See recipe for juice to control cholesterol | metropolises

Are you having problems with cholesterol? So how about a little push to better health? This juice is very easy to make and uses ingredients that you may already have at home.

The drink can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. That’s because one of its ingredients is eggplant, rich in soluble fiber, polyphenols and saponins, which help reduce bad cholesterol, LDL.

Orange, the other ingredient used in the preparation, is rich in vitamins A, B and C, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and choline, nutrients that help boost immunity and rejuvenate the skin.

Check out the juice recipe to control cholesterol

Time: 5min

Yield: 2 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1/4 chopped eggplant

Juice of 2 oranges

3 ice cubes

Method of preparation:

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth

Coe and then serve next.

