ANS suspends marketing of 32 health plans

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) suspended the sale of 32 health plans eight operators due to the large number of complaints in the last three months of 2022.

The ban on new customers entering these plans takes effect on March 29, and will last for three months. From October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, the ANS received 42,043 complaints, which deal with non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries or denial of assistance coverage.

Subscribe to O POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts in stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Related news:

In total, the suspended plans serve 436,526 users.

The agency authorized the return on the sale of seven planes of two operators, as they no longer present a risk of failure in health care for beneficiaries.

ANS monitors and evaluates operators based on complaints registered by users. Plans with a large number of complaints have their sale suspended and are reassessed quarterly. Those who correct the flaws are released to trade again.

Doubts, Reviews and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags





