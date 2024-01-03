Selena Gmez reflects on the future and looks at a possible musical retirement

MIAMI.- Selena Gomez She is ready to start making decisions about her future. The singer actress and businesswoman, it has been shown that there is no role that is too big for her; However, with the arrival of the new year, the former Disney star reflected on her passions and how she aspires to concentrate on a single profession.

During a conversation she had on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, the artist of Mexican descent noted that music was a hobby that mutated into something much more serious, something she never imagined.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was a lot of fun. But I was doing my TV series at the same time (Wizards of Waverly Place) and I found it really fun, so I kept going, but the older I get, the more I think I’d like to just settle on something,” Gomez said, according to Deadline.

Is he still in music?

In that same sense, I remembered that Disney always looks for a way to enhance the talent of its stars, and obviously it was not going to be different with her.

“It’s safe to say that Disney is a machine and, in a way, they force me to know how to sing in order to perform the theme song (of a show). They know how to package someone and turn them into a triple threat, he remembered when referring to his character Alex in the Wizards of Waverly Place series.

After recording the main theme, the studio asked him if he would like to record an album, to which he replied: “it would be fun.”

However, although the industry has brought her many joys, Selena now also considers acting to be a stronger passion in her life.

“I feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting. (…) I wanted to be an actress, I never had the intention of being a full-time singer, but apparently that hobby turned into something else.”