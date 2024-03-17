British singer Steve Harley, author of the hit Make Me Smile, dies

LONDON.- Steve Harley, singer from the glam rock group british Cockney Rebel and author of the hit “Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), has died at age 73, his family announced Sunday.

The song written by the London musician sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide, topping the British charts in 1975 and being covered more than 120 times by groups such as Duran Duran or Erasure.

His daughter announced that Steve Harley had “passed away peacefully at home.” “We know he will be missed by many people around the world,” she added.

According to the BBC, Steve Harley was still on tour until recently, but had to cancel several dates recently to undergo cancer treatment.

Cockney Rebel had four singles and two of their albums in the UK top 10.

