Movies to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

MIAMI.- He gives of St. Patrick a celebration exported to the world by the Irish, is celebrated every March 17.

And although there are other ways to celebrate the date that arrives on a Sunday in 2024, we have compiled some movies to enjoy today, for those who prefer to spend the day in the comfort of home.

In the name of the Father

Daniel Day-Lewis’ film weaves the true story of a young man who faces a life sentence after being wrongly accused of terrorism. With a political conflict as a backdrop, the film delves into Ireland’s past.

Patrick’s Day

Set in Dublin on St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish drama Patricks Day It shows a young man with schizophrenia, who gets lost in the city after finishing the celebration, and the agony of his mother when trying to help him.

The Irish

This crime comedy, with Don Cheadle and Brendan Gleeson, tells of the culture clash resulting from an alliance between an Irish police officer and an FBI agent investigating a drug case. Although the name is familiar, it is not the Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro.

The Quiet Man

This work of classic cinema tells the story of a man who returns to Ireland to recover his past.

The Leprechaun Saga

It is a horror saga of seven films that show how the ‘Irish Chucky’ terrorizes his victims.

Gangs of New York

Martin Scorsese’s film shows the time when gangs clashed on the streets of New York. Leonardo DiCaprio plays a young Irishman who comes to the US in order to avenge his father (Liam Neeson).

Grabbers

The science fiction plot takes place in a town in Ireland, which is attacked by dangerous monsters. The inhabitants confront the invaders with an infallible weapon: alcohol. Here parody is used to portray the fame of the Irish in terms of drinking. The film can be seen on Amazon Prime.