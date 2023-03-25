Several traffic accidents during Saturday

At 7:30 p.m., two passenger cars collided at a traffic light on Kaserngatan in Gävle. Three people were involved, all had to be taken to hospital for a check-up. One of those involved is suspected of negligence in traffic and causing bodily harm.

Into the center rail with summer tires

Shortly after 18, another accident occurred on the E4 in the northbound direction at the height of Gävle. There, a person had driven a car into the central barrier. No one was injured, but the driver is suspected of careless driving.

– The car had summer tires and that doesn’t work now. There are probably more people who have switched to summer tires, but if you go out into traffic keep your distance and adjust your speed to the road conditions. If you have changed to summer tires, you are not allowed to drive now that it is winter road conditions, says Mats Länn, RLC commander at the police Region Mitt.

Three cars in a collision

Earlier in the afternoon at 16.30, three cars were involved in an accident in the southbound direction on E4, closer to Axmartavlan. A driver behind drove into a car in front. A report has been made because one is suspected of not having adjusted the distance.