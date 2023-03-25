Memes and reactions: Boca fans rave about the reunion of Riquelme and Palermo

March 25, 2023

Enemies on the same campus, distanced over time, and now less distant. At least, this is what the image that went viral on the networks in recent hours shows.

His fights in the Boca team are already part of the past, and now great and in other roles, Martín Palermo and Juan Román Riquelme, are going through another type of relationship.

The Villarreal club, where the former Argentine soccer players played, reached its centenary of life on March 10, and for this reason a match was organized to celebrate with the legends who wore their shirt.

Juan Román Riquelme and Martín Palermo make up that outstanding list. For this reason, the Xeneizes idols crossed paths in the tribute match and in the preview they shared a mate.

The official account of the Yellow Submarine shared a photo of Román and Martín sharing a chat with mate in between and it quickly went viral.

