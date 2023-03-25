Louise Orgeval (Large families) changed: she shows the result of her cosmetic surgery operation

After succumbing to cosmetic surgery to correct one of her complexes, Louise Orgeval, revealed in the show Large families: life in XXLunveiled her new face, which charmed internet users.
The continuation under this advertisement
On February 26, Louise Orgeval – former docu-reality candidate Large families: life in XXL – felt the need to confide in his Instagram community. “Tomorrow I am having surgery. I have a complex for a long time with my eyelids. You probably don’t see it thanks to the filters (which I basically put on to hide my eyes), but I have excess skin and fat on my upper eyelids. I will therefore be less present and above all less presentable“, she warned. Before saying to herself “happy” to finally take the plunge! But if the mother of six children encountered some complications, this Friday, March 24, her new look definitely charmed her fans!
Louise Orgeval: her new look seduces internet users
Despite the rumors about them, the two parents had not yet confirmed or denied anything. But this Friday, March 24, Louise Orgeval broke the silence by formalizing her breakup with Kévin, the father of her children. And while she confided the reasons that led her to make this heavy decision, Internet users were challenged by the changed face of the former participant in the XXL program of TF1. It is therefore quite naturally that she recalled: “I had eyelid surgery because I had pockets of fat and excess skin that made my eyelid droop.“Although the result of this aesthetic operation alone is not yet final, Louise Orgeval did not hide her joy and assured thatshe does not “not regret at all!“
The continuation under this advertisement
The price to pay to erase a complex
Since becoming a media personality, Louise Orgeval has always been sincere and transparent with her fans. So, announcing her passage on the billiards, the young mother of 37 years did not hesitate to reveal the price she paid to erase her complex and have surgery in a clinic in Dax, where she lives: “The price, it’s 2200 euro. It’s not excessive either, but if it makes you feel better and feel less embarrassed, that’s it!” she explained the day before her operation. And despite the small complication she encountered, now, we can say that the game was worth the candle!
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.