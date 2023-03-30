Sheer hatred for Sandra Schoch & the “climate stickers”

Desert insult for the Bregenz Deputy Mayor after solidarity with climate activists. Nothing new for Marina Hagen-Canaval (XR Vorarlberg), on VOL.AT she publishes an excerpt of hate messages that she is confronted with almost every day.

Bregenz was the first city in Vorarlberg to show solidarity with the actions of the “last generation”, which provided a lot of material for discussion, and is thus sending a signal of support for climate activism.

hate comments and insults

Of course, this also attracts those who are not very friendly to environmentalists. Which prompted Sandra Schoch to publish a not very friendly message addressed to her. Marina Hagen-Canaval is very familiar with hate postings, insults or the most underhanded messages.

On VOL.AT, the activist from Extinction Rebellion Vorarlberg presents a selection of the news that she is exposed to almost every day and that is brimming with pure hatred.

“Kick off in your bloody car-unfriendly Bregenz!”

The e-mail that Sandra Schoch published on social media shows once again that female politicians and activists in particular are the target of online hate. “Positioning yourself publicly often has this effect during these times. But compared to what the climate activists are getting, it’s nothing. We’re still fighting to prevent the climate crisis from becoming a climate catastrophe,” comments the Vice President Mayoress the content of the e-mail addressed to her.

And thus refers once again to the actions of climate protectionists, who are increasingly becoming the target of such attacks.



A particularly bad message that Marina Hagen-Canaval reached via Instagram Messenger.

©handout/Canaval



“I hope your newborn children will be raped”

The extent of blind hatred that the environmentalists, also known as “climate glue”, have to live with is clearly evident in the messages that Marina Hagen-Canaval makes public for VOL.AT. “I hope that your newborn children will be raped and tortured before your eyes…” is the content of a particularly disgusting message to the young woman from the ranks of Extinction Rebellion Vorarlberg.



The actions of the climate protectors cause resentment.

©handout/Canaval



Selection of further embassies for Marina Hagen-Canaval:



Sexual references can also be found under the comments.

©handout/Canaval





This “gentleman” has frequently “exchanged” with Marina Hagen-Canaval.

©handout/Canaval





In the private messenger, the climate activist then delivered a verbal exchange of blows with the hate poster.

©handout/Canaval



Internet not a legal vacuum

What perhaps very few of these particularly sociable people know is the fact that such statements on the Internet, even if they are made anonymously or from a fake account, can be prosecuted.



Marina Hagen-Canaval holds up a mirror to the “idiots”.

©handout/Canaval

