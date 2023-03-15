Shock for Star Wars fans: This series on Disney Plus will be canceled

What do Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Ahmet Best or Warwick Davis have in common? They all played popular characters in a galaxy far, far away, but their faces were not in the films. So are Kenny Baker († 2016) and Anthony Daniels as a congenial and funny druid duo R2-D2 and C-PO world famous. Ahmet Best played Jar Jar Binks and lent his voice to the extraordinary Star Wars character. And Warwick Davis appeared as Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi.

Warwick Davis – a favorite of Star Wars fans

But stop! It’s not entirely true that you can see the face of Warwick Davis never got to see. The short British actor has also appeared in Star Wars: Episode 1 (1999), The Force Awakens (2015) and Rogue One (2016), in various roles. In the course of this, the actor and entrepreneur was sometimes seen without full body costume act.

The two Ewoks TV movies The Caravan of the Brave (1984) and Battle for Endor (1985) brought him additional sympathy. He is a welcome guest at conventions. Warwick Davis is certainly one of the most popular actors in the Star Wars universe. Therefore, quite a few fans of the star saga should be sad that Disney is canceling the current series with the Ewok actor after just one season.

Disney cancels fantasy series starring Star Wars star Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis shone in his first leading role in a movie in 1988. The fantasy film willow has absolutely nothing to do with Star Wars and is more based on Lord of the Rings, but with Ron Howard the later director of Solo: A Star Wars Story was on board. After that, Warwick Davis worked in, among other things The chronicles of Narnia (TV Movies), Harry Potter and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy with.

In 2022 it was surprisingly announced that Warwick Davis would return in his iconic role as Willow for a Disney Plus television series of the same name. Jon Kasdan, screenwriter of Solo: A Star Wars Story and son of Lawrence Kasdan, who is the screenwriter of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

However, it is now clear that willow canceled after just one season. Apparently the production of the 8 episodes was too expensive and the interest of the viewers was too low. While Disney Plus hasn’t released any official numbers, the series never made the top 10 on Nielsen’s streaming charts.

