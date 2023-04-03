Shock in Boca for a complaint of sexual abuse against the DT of the Femenino

Boca beat River in the women’s Superclásico at La Bombonerita but the joy was short-lived. Jorge Martínez, DT of Las Gladiadoras was denounced for sexual abuse by a club press employee, Florencia Marco.

The complaint, which first entered the Department of Inclusion and Equality, has now reached the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 22 labeled as simple sexual abuse and is under summary secrecy, in the investigation stage.

The young Marco joined Boca as an employee in 2011 and has been working with the Women’s squad since 2019. She declared, according to her lawyer confided to TyC Sports, that she suffered “various situations of harassment and intimidation by Martínez, in January 2022, and that she was groped by the coach at Casa Amarilla”.

Andrea Lucangioli is the lawyer who defends Florencia Marco; He specified that on February 1 of this year the complaint was filed with the Department of Inclusion and Equality. The next day, Boca activated the internal protocol and suggested to the victim “that he take a vacation, and then grant him a license until the pertinent administrative opinion is completed and a decision is made.” Meanwhile, Jorge Martínez continued in office.

Lucangioli also added that Marco “communicated Martínez’s actions to members of different areas and also to the vice president and director of the Department of Inclusion and Equality, Adriana Bravo, without obtaining any response.”

What does the club’s Prevention and Action Protocol say?

In cases of this type, the Department of Inclusion and Equality must initiate an urgent procedure, monitor and accompany the complainant and launch a summary.