“This solidarity is a fatal signal”

The state capital is on the right track when it comes to climate protection, emphasized Michael Rauth as city councilor and club chairman as a guest at Vorarlberg LIVE in an interview with moderator Marc Springer and referred to various measures taken. He understands the youth when they take to the streets to protect the climate. “But if there are illegal blockades by radical groups, then a limit is crossed. If you stop people from going to work or obstruct ambulances without needing it, you are crossing this limit. The end does not justify the means, not even in climate protection. Solidarity is a fatal signal for us.”