Following in Bolsonaro’s footsteps, Trump did not declare almost $300,000 worth of foreign government gifts

Trump did not declare nearly $300,000 worth of foreign government gifts. (Reuters)

Former President of the United States, donald trumpdid not correctly declare hundreds of gifts worth about $300,000 foreign governments did to him and his family during his four years in the White Houseaccording to a report submitted by Democratic members of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability of the US House of Representatives.

According to this report, the gifts came from various leaders, including the president of China, Xi Jinpingand the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salmanincluding, among other gifts, a life-size painting of Trump commissioned by El Salvadorwho could currently be at your residence from sea-a-lakein Florida, as reported CNNwho had access to the document.

Democrats have raised questions “why former President Donald Trump failed to inform the public of these gifts,” including 17 objects originating from Saudi Arabia, suggesting that it could presumably be a form of influence US foreign policy through favors.

Last year, the Department of State reported that there was evidence that some gifts had not been reported, but this report increases the economic value and number of these gifts, also detailing the States from which they came, highlighting Saudi Arabia, China, India and Japan.

The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Law American prohibits the president and his employees from keeping gifts of a value greater than the $415but it allows the purchase of objects with a higher value, forcing in any case to publicly inform about them.

Among the items that Democrats claim were not declared are numerous gifts that exceed the amount imposed by law, including a $12,000 Uzbekistan silk rug either a $35,000 dagger of the Emir of Qatar.

During this month of March it was learned that the former president of Brazil and Trump ally, Jair Bolsonaroalso did not declare numerous gifts from foreign governments, specifically a series of saudi arabia jewelryfor a value of almost three million euros.

This week, the Court of Accounts of the Union (TCU) gave Bolsonaro a maximum of five days to deliver the chest in his possession, as well as a set of firearms, also courtesy of the Saudi monarchy. Order has also been given to Special Income Department a secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, to deliver the set of jewels that they keep blocked.

Meanwhile, the defense of the former Brazilian president demands access to information on the judicial investigation, something that the Federal Police refuses to do at the moment.

(With information from Europa Press)

