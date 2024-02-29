Shohei Ohtani, the highest-paid athlete on the planet, gets married

Not because of poetic justice, but because of vital inertia, misfortunes come together and joys copy the same flood. The point is not to mix. In the second and happy sentimental whirlwind there is Shohei Ohtaniwhich glimpses an enviable present, never better said, in play and love.

The 29-year-old Japanese baseball player, who signed the largest contract in financial terms in the history of sports last December, has suddenly announced on social media that he has gotten married. The identity of his partner was not known. not even now, not even its existence The Japanese press speculated about a possible relationship with a player on the Japanese volleyball team. The surprise has been great and her joy, she says, too.

To all my friends and fans of everything, I have an announcement to make, begins his short manifesto, which goes, like a ball in the sport that reigns, straight to the bat. Not only have I begun a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I have also started a new life with someone from my native country of Japan, which is very special to me. I wanted everyone to know that I am now married., leaves in writing; then she says goodbye: I am excited for what has come and thank you for your support.

The highest paid in the world and in history

This announcement comes one day after Ohtani’s first exhibition game in the ranks of his new team, Los Angeles Dodgers. And he has not taken long to demonstrate why his contract has so many zeros: he has left the audience with his lips arched and opposite, breaking the record for oral diameter, and his eyes open, simulating two Chinese gongs, after performing and home run in three shifts.

The fans of North American and world baseball gave the same facial expression when, last December, the soap opera of their future team ended with a signing materialized in a contract that is, simply and plainly, the most voluminous in the history of sports.

As revealed at the time by Jeff Passan, a journalist from ESPNthe figure that the Japanese will receive amounts to 700 million dollars for 10 yearswhich does not represent the largest payroll in monthly terms but, in effect, Yes, it deserves the coveted title if the figure is taken into account in its entirety.. It is not for poetic justice, but for sporting merit. That is, by vital inertia. Like everything.