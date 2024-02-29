Actor Richard Lewis dies

The world of cinema is in mourning. The American comic actor Richard Lewis has died of a heart attack at the age of 76 at his home in Los Angeles.as his agent and publicist, Jeff Abraham, has communicated to CNN.

Lewis, who He had also been diagnosed last year with Parkinson’s diseasedebut in The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carsonin 1974, and since then it became a reference in the world of humor, especially in late-night programs.

Posteriorly, is interpreted the same in Curb Your Enthusiasm as Larry David’s friend, and then moved on to other types of roles as an actor, and even starred Anything but Love along with the renowned Jamie Lee Curtis. And it also appeared in The Crazy, Crazy Adventures of Robin Hood.

Screenwriter

In addition to being an actor, Lewis, who had graduated in Marketing and Corporate Communication from Ohio State University in 1969, He also worked at an advertising agency writing scripts for comedian Morty Gunty.. And he also acted as a stand-up comedian.

Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he has been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But Today he made me cry and for that I will never forgive himDavid said.

His agent also transferred that his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, support and friendship towards her husband (born in Brooklyn), and requests privacy at this time.