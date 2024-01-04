Shooting reported at Iowa high school; It is unknown if there are any injuries.

IOWA .- Police in Perry, Iowa, reported a shooting Thursday at the city’s high school, on the first day of classes after the winter break.

A woman who answered the phone at Perry Police Department headquarters confirmed the shooting but did not provide further details.

A large number of emergency vehicles responded to the school.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting to go to class when he heard gunshots and ran into a classroom, said his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed by two bullets and remained hidden in the living room before texting her father at 7:36 a.m.

Garbage truck driver Kevin Shelley told his boss he had to leave. “It’s the most scared I’ve ever been in my entire life,” he said.

Sergeant Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Police said he currently has no information about the shooting, but will provide an update later. The authorities erected a press center near the school.

Agents from the FBI’s Omaha-Des Moines office are on scene to assist in the investigation, led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

“There are a lot of speculative numbers,” said Perry Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh. “We still do not have a confirmed number of people involved.”

Erica Jolliff said her daughter, who is in the ninth grade, reported being rushed out of school at 7:45 a.m. Dazed, Jolliff was still looking for her sixth-grade son Amir an hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s okay, but they’re not telling me anything,” Jolliff said.

News in development…

Source: With information from AP/EDITORIAL