Should you be paid double if you work during Holy Week in Mexico?

Let’s imagine cool things, Chicharito would say. In social networks many doubts arose about if they should pay you double if you work on Easter, So here we tell you what you should know about it.

Unfortunately, the first thing we have to say about it is that Easter is not recognized as official rest days.

Do they have to pay you double if you work on Easter?

He Article 74 of the Federal Labor Law in Mexico recognizes 9 specific days as official rest days, that is, days on which Mexican workers have to rest no matter what.

These days, if the worker has to work, he has to receive a triple payment: a double salary plus the payment that corresponds to him for working on a day of rest.

The thing is that Easter days are not contemplated as official rest days, therefore if they give you the day off or only work half a day it will be a matter of the company.

Y Since they are not official days, then they are not obliged to pay you triple either. All of us who work on these holy days will receive our normal salary in the following fortnight.

And what are the days that are official rest days?

January 1 for new year

The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5

The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21

May 1st

September 16

The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20

On December 1 every 6 years when it is time for the change of President

December 25 for Christmas

The one determined by the federal and local electoral laws in case of ordinary elections

