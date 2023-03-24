Sidaction: we must “detect earlier” to “break the chains of transmission”, explains the director of the “Le Checkpoint” screening center

The Sidaction weekend, which raises funds and raises awareness about the fight against AIDS, begins on Friday.

“It is a real challenge to be able to screen the people concerned earlier so that they have rapid access to treatment but also to break the chains of transmission”explains Friday March 24 on franceinfo Nicolas Derche, director of the Sidaction “Le Checkpoint” screening center in Paris and president of l’association Arcat, as the traditional Sidaction fundraising weekend begins on Friday. In 2022, the operation raised 4 million euros in pledges.

For Nicolas Derche, there is still too great a level of ignorance on these issues: “Sidaction released a survey recently which indicated that 65% of 15-24 year olds do not know where to get tested.” The result is too many people living with HIV without knowing it: “There were six million screenings carried out in 2021, that’s 8% more than in 2020 but we are still below what was done before the health crisis.”

franceinfo: Can we still improve screening?

Nicholas Derche: Yes, completely. It is a real challenge to be able to screen the people concerned earlier so that they have rapid access to treatment but also to break the chains of transmission. We have known for 15 years now that an HIV-positive person on antiretroviral treatment is not at risk of transmitting the virus to their partners. This is an important message to share to fight against serophobia and because it helps to understand the issue of the use of HIV testing.

What are the obstacles that prevent this early detection?

It may sometimes be a lack of knowledge of the different treatments available to us. Today, there are plenty of ways to get tested: for example without a prescription in a city laboratory or even by rapid tests offered by associations… These different tools are not always well known and especially among young people. . Sidaction released a survey recently which indicated that 65% of 15-24 year olds do not know where to get tested and 43% are unaware that there is emergency treatment.

The associations had warned of the slowdown in screening during the Covid, is there a return to normal today?

There were six million screenings carried out in 2021, this is 8% more than in 2020 but we are still below what was carried out before the health crisis. There is therefore a real challenge in being able to resume at the same level.

“We had screened 5,000 HIV-positive people in 2021, whereas in general, we are more around 6,000. So there is a gap to catch up.” Nicolas Derche, director of the Sidaction “Le Checkpoint” screening center at franceinfo

Today, we see that the issue of HIV concerns people who are discriminated against for their sexual identity, their gender identity, their skin color, their social situation or sometimes for their activity, as is the case for workers in the sex. What is important is to be able to reach out to these audiences and develop offers that are more appropriate. It is a question of means but also of political will.

Regarding sex education at school (colleges, high schools) and compulsory courses, in particular awareness-raising, does this remain a priority?

It really remains a priority. With the Checkpoint, we develop actions in the school environment and in particular in primary school. We must consider the question of sexual health and health globally and give all the balls to young people and children so that they can make favorable choices for their health and obviously to colleges and high schools to have very concrete actions on the sexual health issues.