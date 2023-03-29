Sifu: Arenas gets a Kung Fu-packed launch trailer

Yesterday was a good day for Kung Fu fans as Sloclap had good news for players for basically all major platforms. Not only did Sifu get a big free expansion called Arenas, it was also released to both Steam and Xbox, meaning it’s now available on all major platforms.

Arenas is the fourth major content update for Sifu and here’s what you get:

“With 9 new locations and 45 merciless challenges spread over 5 game modes, the Arenas Expansion is packing up to 10 extra hours of gameplay into the already demanding title. Masters of Kung Fu will be pushed to their limits as waves of enemies crash upon them in Survival mode, or pushed to perfection in the Performance mode. With Time Attack, players can also battle against the clock on a path filled with enemies. Sifus looking for a twist on the game’s impactful combat can try the new Capture mode – where players must take and hold a marked area – or Manhunt mode, where a specific target surrounded by protectors must be taken down.”

We also have a launch trailer that you can check out below.