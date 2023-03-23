Silent Hill 2 Remake is now almost complete

Many of us probably have high expectations for Bloober Team’s remake of Konami’s legendary horror fest, and it would be strange otherwise. So far we don’t know when it might be released but now at least it looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer.

This when Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno recently told PAP Business that the game is technically ready and that they are very close to completing development, but that the release date is up to Konami to set.

Piotr Babieno:

“Silent Hill 2 is technically ready. It does not mean that the game is finished, but we are close. However, the issue of the release schedule lies with our partners, what the promotion will look like and when the title will debut is not directly in our hands.”

It’s been reported that Konami has big plans for E3 later this year, it doesn’t feel completely impossible that we’ll get a release date then when the fair starts in June.