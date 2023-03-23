Silent Hill 2 Remake: very good news for the game, a date soon?

Silent Hill 2 Remake is one of the games highly anticipated by early fans. Since its announcement, the title of Bloober has been very discreet, but the studio is finally giving us some news and it is very good.

While we thought Konami’s license had disappeared once and for all, the Japanese publisher ended up revealing its plans to us. After years of absence, the cult horror franchise will return in force. Several projects are currently under development. Like Silent Hill f, a new game that promises a return to the sources of anxiety, Silent Hill Townfall, a survival horror headed by Annapurna, or even SH Ascension, an interactive experience that will soon be broadcast on streaming platforms (Twitch… ). A film is also in the works, Return to Silent Hill, and will be directed by Christophe Gans, director of the very first film adaptation of the franchise. Finally, it is the Bloober Team studio, renowned for its armada of horror games, which will release Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Needless to say, the latter is eagerly awaited by fans of the license. We are still talking about one of the best episodes of the saga, if not THE best. The expectation is therefore enormous, and the pressure must be just as strong for the studio. Moreover, the latter has remained quite discreet so far. We know that Silent Hill 2 Remake should be landing soon. But we don’t know yet when and information was quite rare so far regarding the progress of development. However, not long ago, in an interview for bankier.plPiotr Babieno, director of the studio, took the floor and reopened the hope of an imminent release.

The man says that ” Silent Hill 2 Remake is technically ready. And while that doesn’t mean the game is over, for Babieno, “he’s getting closer.” So why haven’t we had the chance to see him again? Well because Bloober Team is not the only master on board. It is not he who decides on the final calendar.

Babieno states, “issues relating to the release schedule are the responsibility of our partners”, he also adds that “the promotion and the launch date of the title are not directly in the hands of the studio”.

In other words, Bloober Team’s hands are tied for now.

However, the news remains very good for the release date. ‘Cause if we still don’t know when Silent Hill 2 Remake will be released, we now know that it is about to be finalized. He could therefore most certainly show up shortly and finally announce a definitive date. At the moment, the game is expected on PS5 and PC. It should also see the light of day during the year if all goes well.

Bloober Team is scattered over a lot of projects. Too much perhaps?

But the Bloober Team is not idle for all that. Not only does the studio end Silent Hill 2 Remake, but is also on several other projects. First there is Layers of Fears, the third installment of the eponymous franchise which should arrive soon, and two other big games. Project C, in collaboration with Private Division (Take Two) and Project F, which is developed alongside Rouge Games. There is also Project M with Draw Distance. It’s a lot. But Bloober Team’s objectives are clear, the studio wants to establish itself as a staple in the horror market. Whether through video games, movies or even literature. He wants to be everywhere.

Piotr Babieno goes there frankly and reaffirms that he wants Bloober Team to be as well known and important as studios like Naughty Dog or Ninja Theory.

To become a leading horror company, we need to focus more on publishing and have more projects. (…) This is why one of the pillars of Bloober’s strategy is based on cooperation with partners. (…) In the future, we want our titles to not only be important for the genre. But let them also be so for the industry as a whole. Moreover, we have repeated many times that our goal was to live up to Naughty Dogs or Ninja Theory. We want to carry out projects of films or horror series and books, but not only in our premises. They must also be carried out in collaboration. Piotr Babieno via bankier.pl

In other words, Bloober Team has a lot of ambition and intends to develop further in the years to come.

And you, what do you think of the Bloober Team?