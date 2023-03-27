Grounded: Obsidian begins teasing the next update

It’s been over three months since the big 1.1.0 update debuted in Grounded, adding many of the features players have been waiting for. Since then, Obsidian has been very quiet about its survival game…at least until today!

A handy new feature

It was through an episode of Casually Grounded that the studio unveiled a feature that will make its debut in the next Grounded update. We thus discover that it will be possible to create four configurations of mutations to quickly benefit from advantages according to the situations encountered.

Unfortunately, Obsidian stops here on the teasing, but it is clear that the studio continues to improve the almost irreproachable ergonomics of Grounded! The developers also let it be known that they will communicate more about this update in the coming weeks.

Players can be reassured, after long weeks of silence, it seems that Obsidian isn’t done with Grounded! While waiting to find out more about what the studio has in store for its survival title, you can already embark on the adventure on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and of course through the Xbox Game Pass. , PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.