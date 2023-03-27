Resident Evil 4: a cosplay by Ashley from the artist who has lent the character back

The videogiocatori community has finally welcomed Resident Evil 4 Remake, capitolo della saga horror di Capcom che fa tappa en Espagna. The protagonist of the adventure is Leon S. Kennedy, who is affiliated with the most important mission to save the family of the president of the State Uniti, kidnapped by a mysterious organization.

The review of Resident Evil 4 Remake confirms the Bonta del progetto di Capcomthat migliore contributes not only from a graphic point of view, but also from what the gameplay, the combat system and various others, important aspects.

Arrived in a rural village of Spain, the mission di Leon is dunque quella di salvare Ashley Graham da gruppo di criminali che l’ha rapita mentre faceva ritorno da scuola. In the corso della storia, the giocatore could also briefly turn on the control of Ashley for fugitive from the Salaazar castle controlled by Illuminados.

I will make a splendid one cosplay di Ashley da Resident Evil 4 Remake This is the artist PeachMilky, who has recently revealed to borrow her body for the body motion capture session for the President’s image. The interpretation of it cosplayer Peach Milky, that his Twitter counts almost mezzo milione di follower, è dunque fedelissima e come nella versione remake indossa dei collant, piuttosto che lasciare le cosce scoperte. If seven impegnati with the adventure there is a trick to look better with the firearm in Resident Evil 4 Remake.