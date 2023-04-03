Apple Watch: With watchOS 10 there are said to be major innovations in the house

The Apple Watch operating system has only made small steps recently, but that could change again in the fall with watchOS 10: According to information from an insider, the next version of the smartwatch operating system is a “rather extensive upgrade” – in contrast to iOS 17, which should only bring minor innovations. The update even includes “significant changes to the user interface” of watchOS, it says. However, there are still no concrete details about the innovations.

watchOS expands sports functions

The software innovations are all the more important this year because major innovations on the hardware side can only be expected again in the 2024 model year, explains editor Mark Gurman, who works for the financial news agency Bloomberg. There are hardly any rumors about the Apple Watch Series 9 expected in September, so Apple could limit itself to minor improvements.

With the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple entered the market for GPS multi-sports watches last fall and at the same time added many functions specific to runners to watchOS 9 – including running track recognition, which now also works in Germany. Important functions such as topographic maps, navigation in the wild and communication with Bluetooth or even ANT+ sensors have so far not been reported. Apple also seems to be making slow progress in the development of health functions, blood pressure measurement and non-invasive blood sugar measurement are undoubtedly in the works, but it’s a dream of the future.

Bigger Apple Watches probably in 2024

In the 2024 Apple Watch model year, observers expect another significant jump in display size: The “Series X” will catch up with the larger Ultra with a 2″ display. Their screen could then also be even larger, most recently there was a diagonal of 2.13 inches for the Ultra 2 – as well as changing the display technology from OLED to Micro-LED.













(lbe)

