Left 4 Dead 3 reference found in Counter-Strike 2 files

It’s been nearly 14 years since Left 4 Dead 2 was released, and even though fans have been clamoring for a sequel for more than a decade, that doesn’t mean Valve isn’t listening. Instead, the company seems to be focusing on Counter-Strike 2 right now. However, fans are currently poring over files for the upcoming shooter, and one user on Reddit discovered that there is a Left 4 Dead 3 reference in these.

The reference reads as follows: “Left4Dead3 version = 2, owner = triage*, severity = high, priority = none, category = —, product = left3dead3, component = other.”

However, this does not automatically mean that the game is on its way, and many people online find it rather funny that Valve set the priority as none – which is not so surprising considering how it looked.