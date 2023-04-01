Simply remove moss in the lawn – which really helps

Be careful with moss destroyers

Many lawn owners use ferrous sulphate-based moss killers to get rid of moss in their lawns. The iron salt kills the moss and also acts as a fertilizer. However, the remedy also has disadvantages. Anyone who uses pure iron sulphate must be careful that the fertilizer does not come into contact with stone slabs or clothing. Otherwise stains may remain.

It is also strongly recommended to wear gloves and avoid contact with eyes or skin. The fertilizer is particularly irritating when it is wet. That is why you should also keep pets and small children away from the lawn area after application. This is also necessary because iron sulfate is harmful to health if swallowed.

After applying Moss Killer, it takes about a week for the moss to die off. Then you can remove the dead material with a rake, a rake or a scarifier. You should wait two weeks before overseeding the bare areas, otherwise the grass will not grow as well. If you don’t want to wait that long or don’t want to use chemicals, you can use the scarifier to aerate the lawn without a moss killer.

Liming prevents moss infestation

If too acidic soil is the cause of the moss infestation, liming is a good way to prevent the moss from growing back. Test kits for a soil analysis are available in the garden center.

Depending on the pH value and soil conditions, the lime must be dosed. Less lime is needed for light, sandy soils. For a light soil with a pH below 5.5, 150 grams per square meter is sufficient, while for clayey soil you can use about double the amount. Above a pH value of 6.9, lime should no longer be applied. In this article we have summarized what you should consider when liming your lawn.

You can often tell whether a soil is too acidic by the growth. Grass scars and holes in the lawn as well as clover tend to indicate alkaline soil. Then it should not be whitewashed. Against clover in the lawn helps horn meal. But there are also some home remedies that can help make your lawn stronger and more resistant to weeds, moss and pests. In this article, we explain what home remedies these are.