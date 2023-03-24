“Since my sister was silenced, there has been no one to raise their voices”

Mexico City.– “Since Miroslava’s voice was silenced, the state of Chihuahua is also silent, it is not denounced and drug politics continues, for me the state needs voices like my sister’s, it needs courageous journalism because since my sister was silenced There has been someone who has raised their voices,” Rosa María Breach said in an interview for El Diario six years after the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach Velducea.

During her participation in the conference called “Systematic Impunity: analysis of the Investigation and Prosecution for the murders of journalists Miroslava Breach and Javier Valdez” that was held in the Senate of the Republic, Rosa María Breach criticized that the material murderers of her sister continue unpunished and the authorities have not been able to give them “the peace of justice.”

He also recognized that the sentences represent progress in the case, although he assured that there are great challenges to be resolved, since he said that there are still arrest warrants to be exercised and they are not executed; however, he trusted that they will soon be carried out.

“Pain, resistance is what these six years have left us, the experience that the murder of Miros leaves us has also left us with the experience of how difficult it is to raise our voices in Mexico, we know that in this demand for justice we are not alone, to achieve justice for her is to achieve justice for the hundreds of journalists murdered and disappeared in Mexico.”

Rosa María recalled that in recent years, “Miros” would have been evidencing through his journalistic work the links between politicians from the state of Chihuahua and members of organized crime, a situation that generated threats on several occasions.

“Members of the Chihuahuan narcopolitics recorded her asking her to reveal her sources of investigation, she was an incorruptible woman, with great commitment and professional ethics and on March 23, 2017 she was shot eight times when she was taking her son to school, for which they have been achieved only two sentences. We have fought against the inefficiency of the institutions and many times they denied us support, it was necessary to present an amparo and gain access to the investigation,” declared Breach, who reported that a 50-year sentence has been achieved for one of those involved.

For her part, Sara Lidia Mendiola, executive director of Civic Proposal, recognized the work of those journalists who have joined the fight for justice for the death of Miroslava Breach and assured that the diplomatic corps has been fundamental in the case.