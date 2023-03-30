Singer Billie Eilish cancels concert due to storm in Mexico City

Mexico City, Mar 29 (EFE).- The American singer Billie Eilish canceled this Wednesday the concert that she would offer at the Foro Sol in Mexico City as part of the tour “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour”, due to a strong storm that fell in the eastern part of the Mexican capital.

Eilish’s presentation was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. local time (02:30 GMT) but the weather conditions that had been felt hours before the concert, including the fall of hail, caused the cancellation.

After a postponement of about 75 minutes from the time set for the start, Ocesa, the company organizing the concert, used the local sound to warn that due to weather conditions and “for technical and security reasons” the concert was cancelled.

Subsequently, the organization gave up the microphone for the singer to speak to the thousands of fans gathered, more than 50,000, to whom they confirmed that the concert was canceled but to compensate for their wait in the heavy rain, they were encouraged to perform five songs in acoustic format. .

The 21-year-old singer, born in Los Angeles, also let her followers know that the concert would be rescheduled, but the promoter did not offer a position on it.

The concert in Mexico City is the first of three that the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist and composer has scheduled in Mexico along with the one on March 31 in Monterrey (Nuevo León) and on April 2 in Guadalajara (Jalisco).