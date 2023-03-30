Durant debuts at home and Suns beat Wolves

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant shoots in front of Minnesota Timberwolves Jaden McDaniels Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker added 29 points, Kevin Durant made his home debut with 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns won their third time by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 on Wednesday night.

The Suns are 4-0 with Durant in the lineup. The Timberwolves saw a four-game winning streak snapped.

Both teams are in the middle of contention for playoff tickets in the Western Conference. They seek to remain in the top six places, which grant direct tickets, without going through the play-off mini-tournament.

Every duel is crucial at this stage. Just three wins separated fourth from 11th at the start of Wednesday.

The Suns took an 81-74 lead early in the fourth quarter, and managed to hold onto it until the closing minutes.

Durant, who was playing his first home game with the Suns since arriving in a trade with Brooklyn in February, missed his first six shots from the field. Midway through the second quarter, he broke the curse, finishing on 5-of-18 shots, including a pair of big 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

Chris Paul added 19 points and six assists for Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25.