Sivlia Wollny blasphemes about “spaghetti name” – and is looking forward to more grandchildren

Photo: RTLTWEI



Her daughters’ names include Estefania, Sarafina, Calantha and Sylvana – an “Aurelio” shouldn’t disturb the aesthetic sensibilities of the extended family matriarch Silvia Wollny. But do it! “What do they always want with spaghetti names like that?” the freshly baked multiple grandmother blasphemed about the Italian phonetic nickname of the youngest Wollny scion. Otherwise, she also has little to complain about in the season finale of “Die Wollnys” (RTLZWEI) with the tiny newcomer: “Sugar, the sweet little creature!”

Estefania Wollny meanwhile is staying with her boyfriend Ali and the newly minted dad Servet in Ilica, Turkey, when her youngest nephew Aurelio arrives. When she returns to Ratheim and to Sister Loredana in December 2022, everything revolves around Aurelio, who is a bit crumpled up four weeks before the calculated date, but is still lively.

Her favorite sister and “Best Bro” Loredana has now “ultimately become a mom” (Silvia) – and a really quick-witted one at that. “Is that my baby?” asks the father, who was connected via video, excitedly when he sees the bundle for the first time. “No, that’s the pope,” said the new mom, who was visibly exhausted from the caesarean section, and who moved at right angles for the rest of the episode, but remained calm despite the pain: “It’s just the way it is now.”