Sivlia Wollny blasphemes about “spaghetti name” – and is looking forward to more grandchildren

So many babies! For the season finale of “The Wollnys – A Terribly Big Family” (RTLZWEI) there is a risk of losing track. Little Aurelio’s dramatic arrival is followed by Lavinia’s baby shower. And Sarafina and Peter have another surprise in store.
Her daughters’ names include Estefania, Sarafina, Calantha and Sylvana – an “Aurelio” shouldn’t disturb the aesthetic sensibilities of the extended family matriarch Silvia Wollny. But do it! “What do they always want with spaghetti names like that?” the freshly baked multiple grandmother blasphemed about the Italian phonetic nickname of the youngest Wollny scion. Otherwise, she also has little to complain about in the season finale of “Die Wollnys” (RTLZWEI) with the tiny newcomer: “Sugar, the sweet little creature!”
Estefania Wollny meanwhile is staying with her boyfriend Ali and the newly minted dad Servet in Ilica, Turkey, when her youngest nephew Aurelio arrives. When she returns to Ratheim and to Sister Loredana in December 2022, everything revolves around Aurelio, who is a bit crumpled up four weeks before the calculated date, but is still lively.
Her favorite sister and “Best Bro” Loredana has now “ultimately become a mom” (Silvia) – and a really quick-witted one at that. “Is that my baby?” asks the father, who was connected via video, excitedly when he sees the bundle for the first time. “No, that’s the pope,” said the new mom, who was visibly exhausted from the caesarean section, and who moved at right angles for the rest of the episode, but remained calm despite the pain: “It’s just the way it is now.”
“We are multiplying more and more”
It is pragmatism that characterizes all Wollny women. Whether it’s premature births, “Püppi’s” fourth birthday with a consistent “Anna & Elsa” motto, another baby shower with gender announcement by balloon or an ultrasound photo of another new arrival stretched into the camera: the extended family is always drummed up to take care of the baby huge dining table and ate Silvia’s inevitable cheesecake.
There is a lot to celebrate: “We are multiplying more and more,” Sylvana formulates the unmistakable. While Estefania and Loredana are moving more and more towards Turkey, where their partners live and Loredana wants to establish new family happiness, Lavinia and Tim (“Your hormones sometimes kick in”) are looking forward to their second child. The blue confetti rain from the balloon proves: Hailey aka “Motto” is followed by a boy.
Sarafina and Peter announce: “We are pregnant!”
And while Sarafina, who usually smiles like a sphinx, has steadfastly accompanied her sisters through the pregnancy in the last few months and gave at most valuable tips (“Now sleep everything you can”), at the end of the season she still has a trump card in her hand – in form an ultrasound photo.
The images of the dramatic events surrounding the premature birth of their twins Emory and Casey have not yet faded when they and Peter announce again: “We are pregnant.” The next season will definitely be equipped with new small staff – garnished with many Turkish impressions. Because as reported by new dad Servet in one of the many video switches in the direction of Loredana, “Mama” (Silvia) and the whole clan in general: “I swear, I love her more than anything.”