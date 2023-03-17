Sleep well: check out seven tips that can help | metropolises

Intense routines, stressful situations and increasing demands are factors that harm people’s sleep routine. By sleeping badly, the individual already starts the next day worse, which can lead to a vicious cycle without rest.

Nutritionist Carol Tavares, from the company Vitamine-se, from São Paulo, suggests that, instead of resorting to sleep-inducing medications, people adopt habits that increase the quality of rest.

“We spend about 1/3 of our lives sleeping and, for this to happen in a restorative way, it is important to maintain a healthy diet, practice physical exercises regularly, in addition to controlling stress levels. An important attitude is to include breaks in the routine, with moments of relaxation and relaxation”, recommends Carol.

Check out these expert tips for better sleep:

1. Decrease the brightness of the room

People’s circadian cycle, or biological clock, is greatly influenced by light and dark. Therefore, the presence of light, even if the source is the television or a lamp, can disrupt the release of melatonin, a hormone linked to sleep.

2. Do relaxation rituals before bed

Before going to bed, take time for relaxation activities such as meditation, yoga, relaxing bath and aromatherapy. They can help slow down the body and mind, ensuring a good night’s sleep.

3. Include the right nutrients in your diet

Nutrients such as tryptophan, niacin, vitamin B6, folic acid and magnesium help in the production of serotonin, a hormone associated with relaxation. They are found in foods like bananas, lean meats, milk, eggs, spinach and nuts.

4. Exercise regularly

Practicing physical activity regularly brings benefits to heart health and ensures good nights sleep. Including 150 minutes or more of moderate or vigorous exercise in your weekly routine will influence your sleep routine.

5. Avoid caffeine and sugar before bed

When caffeine and blood sugar levels rise, levels of the stress hormone cortisol also rise. Ideally, the consumption of coffee and sugary foods should be suspended at least five hours before the usual time you go to bed.

6. Don’t consume too much liquid before bed

Maintaining hydration throughout the day is essential for the proper functioning of the body. However, it is not appropriate to consume large amounts of liquids before bed so that sleep is not interrupted by going to the bathroom.

7. Don’t answer messages before bed

Replying to messages before bed will keep your mind connected with the next day’s tasks, which will interfere with your night’s sleep. The tip is to make a to-do list before leaving work and take advantage of the free time to relax or read a book.

