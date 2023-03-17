Health: the brain is full of secrets

The brain is full of mysteries and surprises. So, on the 12/13 set, Friday March 17, Damien Mascret reveals some secrets about how it works.

On the set of 12/13, Friday March 17, Damien Mascret reveals some secrets about the brain. “Why do we have two ears?“, asks the doctor. Before explaining: “Well to know where the sounds come from. Thanks to the slight delay in the arrival of the sound waves between the left ear and the right ear, your brain locates the origin of a sound.“Also, the brain knows if it should wake you up at night. Damien Mascaret illustrates:”On the first night in the countryside, for example, church bells are a potential hazard to your brain. He wakes you up. But from the second night he realized that it was safe and let you sleep.“

The “Palace of Memory”

In addition, the health professional reveals a trick to effectively use the capacities of his brain, “thanks to the memory palace“. “When you have to remember a shopping list. It’s complicated because there’s no consistency and half the time we forget something. Just base your memory on a palace you know well, your house. Room after room, imagine dropping an item from the list into each room“, theorizes Damien Mascret. And to conclude: “You will find that it is much easier to remember them afterwards.“