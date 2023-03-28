Snack break for parents

The parents’ association of the Rotkreuz primary school prepares a snack for the students and teachers once a month.

Lustenau “The moment when the children come to our snack table is wonderful. They are always happy that we are here and spoil them with a snack that is a little different than usual,” says Silke Brändle from the parents’ association of the Rotkreuz primary school. Throughout January until the semester break, the members sold snacks once a week for a small amount, thereby increasing the parents’ association coffers. “Our snack campaign was so well received by the children and the teachers that we will now prepare a snack for them once a month until school closes,” says Brändle.

Early in the morning of the snack day, the Parents’ Association members get busy. While some bake carrot muffins at home, others prepare homemade granola bars and pizza snail lollipops. Silke Brändle from the parents’ association snips fruit for around 150 fruit bowls early in the morning. “We are preparing fruit cups again. In addition to apples, pears, bananas and grapes, today strawberries are also in the cups,” says Brändle. The cups are decorated with colorful party umbrellas. “We were particularly happy about two mothers who thought our campaign was great and spontaneously helped us with the braid baking and took over this part,” says chairwoman Ervana Tutic.