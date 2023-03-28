Terror in the INM fire: They leave migrants locked up and officers flee

Wrapped between the hours of official silence and between more and more horrible details being uncovered, the INM fire in Juarez City is becoming a super worrying news. Now, videos leaked inside the detention center reveal that they left the migrants locked up while the place burned.

As if that wasn’t ugly enough, the images —that we are not going to put them here— show that the officers flee with the smoke. No attention protocols.

Migrants locked up during the INM fire // Photo: Luis Chaparro on Twitter



It is INM fire has left so far 39 dead migrants and another 29 people are in serious condition, while they are treated at the hospital. With these official figures, do not be surprised if the number of deaths increases with the passing of the days; making this story even more ghacha.

They leave migrants locked up in the INM fire

The leaked videos of INM fire they are creepy. in just a few seconds you can see how the flames begin to consume the detention center while the bars are kept closed and some of the migrants ask for help at the door.

At the same time we see how the officers of the Migration’s national institute they flee from their posts, abandoning the detainees to their fate. National media reported that “The only person who could free them was not there.”

Migrants locked up during the INM fire // Photo: Luis Chaparro on Twitter



at turtle pace —but moving forward, after all—the CNDH confirmed that it is investigating this INM fire where migrants died locked up.

In a brief statement they explained that they are paying special attention to the violations of their human rightsto the conditions in which the detention center already the fire protocols which obviously did not activate, leaving the locked up migrants.

They blame imprisoned migrants and throw the ball of the fire

The answer of the Government of Mexico It has been quite complicated, because officially they have blamed the imprisoned migrants for causing the fire.

In his conference at the National Palace, AMLO blamed the victims and said that the imprisoned migrants burned down the real estate. “They found out they were going to be deported. As a protest, they put mats at the door of the shelter and set them on fire.”said the president of Mexico.

39 migrants died after a fire at the INM // Photo: Cuartoscuro

As a detail about the presidential words: these INM facilities that suffered a fire were one migratory station. With bars, padlocks and closed doors. More like a detention center than a hostel.

Meanwhile, in the Ministry of the Interior —in charge of the INM— they have been throwing the ball.

In a short interview for radio formulathe Secretary Adam Augustus said that, although it is in its constitutional functions, he does not see the issue of migration. He accused that it was not the responsibility of Marcelo Ebrard and the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

Fire at INM offices in Ciudad Juárez/ Screenshot

Also, already on the run, he accused Chihuahua to filter the videos of migrants locked up during the INM fire; you know, to harm him.

Finally, the case of INM fire it remains a worrisome scandal that is slowly unwinding. The investigations, as well as the details of the death of 39 migrants locked up while the officers flee, they will become clearer as the days go by. Are we facing a serious case of human rights violation and negligence?

