‘They should not protect or carry out raids against migrants’

Juarez City.- The federal delegate in the state, Juan Carlos Loera de la Rosa, considered that migrants should not remain protected while they are processed or carry out raids to secure them.

“It seems to me that there should be no operations against migrants, there should be no raids, a policy of the baton or the baton against the migrant population, I think this type of action is racist and xenophobic,” the official said.

Loera de la Rosa highlighted the poor conditions in the accommodation area of ​​the Provisional Stay of the National Institute of Migration (INM), where 39 migrants died in a fire registered last night.

“That building needs an update. A thorough modernization, the processing of the people who would be returned, are very old stations that cannot be used to have people housed or waiting to be processed, ”he said.

The official announced that the Mexican government will be responsible for the funeral and hospitalization expenses of the affected migrants.