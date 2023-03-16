Paloma and Jason (Beijing Express 2023) confide after their elimination: “The strategy got the better of us”

“I like a sense of deja vu!“. This is what Paloma launched at the end of the 5th stage of Beijing Express, the secret choicewho saw the “funny Belgian couple” she forms with Jason being designated for the second time in a row by the other pairs to take part in the “Final Duel”, this time against Étienne. The candidate for season 15, who returned for an evening to be Nathalie and Angie’s handicap, is emerged victorious from this duel, synonymous with elimination for the Belgians. Jason and Paloma, who publicly regretted the alliance game in Beijing Expressdelivered their impressions to Tele-Leisure.

Jason (Beijing Express 2023) : “We have again been unanimously appointed”

Tele-Leisure : How do you feel after this elimination?

Paloma : The strategy got the better of us. I regret nothing because I lived everything thoroughly and I discovered an adventurous soul. Whether in terms of the change of scenery or sharing with the locals, I am very grateful for what we have experienced. We know we had the mind to go further but it remains an exceptional experience despite the addition of the Choix secret this year that I did not particularly appreciate.

Jason : We expected to a positive feedback from Nathalie and Angie, which we had spared in the second step. But in the 5th episode, we were again unanimously chosen to participate in the Secret Choice. After a while, you have to stop hitting the same people!

As big fans of Beijing Expresshow did you react to the unexpected return of Étienne during this stage?

J : We expected everything, even a kangaroo, but not Etienne!

P : I applaud because it makes the buzz. When I was eliminated from the final duel, he came to hug me. In hindsight, I reconsidered my position concerning it. I found it disgusting that he gave up during his season and took Vanessa down with him because he was a fan like us. But living the adventure from within, I understood his abandonment. Beijing Express was not made for Etienne. He had already had the merit of holding out for nine days!

Paloma (Beijing Express 2023) : “In the editing, we don’t have the impression of feeling that”

Did you perhaps feel more confident in a “Final Duel” with Etienne?

J : Yes because I thought it was impossible to lose against him. But we must not forget that he is very lucky and that he has never lost a final duel in his season. It was an element not to be neglected, the proof! Me, I had no luck during my hitchhiking. I saw Etienne leave in front of me but I still hoped that his driver took the wrong route.

What do you think of the nickname “funny Belgian couple” that you gave the production?

P : We are really very funny in life and I think they realized that during the casting. But in the edit, we don’t feel like we’re that funny. Afterwards, there are funny sequences which are shown in Alternative routebut people have to watch.

J : It’s a bit like the “dog and cat” sisters (Alexandra and Laura, editor’s note). We haven’t seen any bickering between them so far…

Paloma : “I have the spirit of revenge”

If you had the choice of your nickname, by what term would you have liked to be referred to?

P : “The authentic Belgian couple”!

J : No, but the “funny Belgian couple” pleases us.

If you are called back to participate in Alternative route in the future, you will accept?

J : We sign immediately. It’s so wonderful Beijing Express that once you do it once, you want to do it again every year! However, it is hard psychologically and physically…

P : Yes, but it’s amazing! It takes us out of everyday life. And as I have the spirit of revenge, if we are given the opportunity to come back in a version of the show with pairs who have already participated, I will come back determined!