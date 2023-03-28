Hofreiter at “maischberger”: “I’m positively surprised” by the result of the coalition committee

ARD The First

Berlin (ots)

The Green politician Anton Hofreiter is satisfied with the package of measures that the traffic light coalition has agreed on. “I’m positively surprised, to be honest,” said Hofreiter on Tuesday on the ARD talk show “maischberger”. As an example, he cited nature conservation and the impending catastrophe of species. “What’s in there about the biotope network is really a huge step forward. People who work in this area have been asking for it for decades,” said Hofreiter. Now it would be important “that the results, which are good in many areas, are implemented”.

The Greens politician emphasized that his party had not made any concessions when it came to the planned replacement of gas and oil heating systems: “What was decided was decided exactly the same way.” If a heater breaks down and it is not a case of financial hardship, “then you have to replace the heater”.

The Green politician avoided direct criticism of the coalition partners SPD and FDP: “Of course it’s not nice when there are such disputes – and in public at that,” admitted Hofreiter. “But we haven’t reached the level of the cucumber squad yet.”

