“Sometimes I wish I were one of them”

The Cubans Kristoff Kriollo (Christopher Gómez) y Brayan_eljoker (Brayan Valdés) recreated, in a humorous sketch, the way homeless people live in Miami and unleashed laughter on their social networks.

In the video, the young people give life to two characters who are in Miami without work, but find a thousand reasons to remain unemployed and remember all the “riches” they had in Cuba.

Standing on a corner shouting compliments, sleeping under a bush, telling old stories, playing dominoes, letting time pass until it gets late and not getting to job interviews, this is how they represented the lazy people who live in the city of the Sun.

“Nobody told me that you had to work so hard here.“says one of the lazy people. That expression has caused the influencers’ fans to laugh because it is common to hear it in Miami.

“Sometimes I wish I was one of them,” Kristoff Kriollo said in the comments to his post. The young man He arrived in the United States last summer., but he hasn’t stopped working. He doesn’t stop because she knows that he must pay the bills and gather resources to fulfill his goals and dreams in the United States.

Five years ago he began making comedy videos in Cuba, with an international theme. However, she noticed that his popularity grew when she made content of interest to Cubans. Since then she has not stopped showing with humor the reality of Cuba and its people, now from Miami.